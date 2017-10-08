OFFICIAL RULES FOR THE CHEVY DRIVES CHICAGO AND THE DJ FLIPSIDE SPIN AND WIN ZEDD TICKET GIVEAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. THE PURCHASE OF ANY PRODUCTS FROM AFFILIATED PARTIES WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. PROMOTION PERIOD. The Chevy Drives Chicago and THE DJ FLIPSIDE SPIN AND WIN ZEDD TICKET GIVEAWAY (“ Sweepstakes ”) begins at 12:01 A.M. Central Standard Time on September 11, 2017, and ends at the earlier of 11:59 P.M. Central Standard Time on October 8, 2017 and when all prizes have been given away (“ Sweepstakes Period ”).

2. SPONSOR, PRIZE PROVIDER AND ADMINISTRATOR. The Sweepstakes is sponsored by The Chicagoland and Northwestern Indiana Chevy Dealers (“Sponsor”). The prize shall be provided by CBS Radio East Inc., owner and operator of radio station WBBM-FM, 180 N Stetson, Suite 963, Chicago, IL 60601 (“ Prize Provider ”). The Sweepstakes will be administered by Select Marketing Group, 1025 West Everett Road, Lake Forest, Illinois 60045. (“ Administrator ”, Prize Provider and collectively with Sponsor, the “ Organizers ”).

3. AGREEMENT TO THE OFFICIAL RULES. By participating in the Sweepstakes, all entrants fully and unconditionally agree to accept these official rules (“ Official Rules ”) and the Organizers’ decisions which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize, as described below, is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. By accepting a prize, each winner acknowledges compliance with these Official Rules. Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in disqualification. The Organizers reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual suspected of tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes; or acting in any manner deemed by the Organizers to be in violation of the Official Rules, unsportsmanlike, disruptive or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A USER OR ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, ORGANIZERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND COSTS (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

4. TO ENTER. You may only enter the Sweepstakes online. No other method of entry will be accepted. You may enter the Sweepstakes through the website URL at www.chevydriveschicago.com/sweepstakes/Zedd during the Sweepstakes Period and enter your information: first name, last name, phone number, e-mail address, street address (including city, state, and zip code), in the official registration area, located on the homepage. Entrants must fully complete and properly submit the online form. Incomplete or inaccurate online entries are void. After successfully transmitting a completed online entry form as directed, a confirmation will be displayed. Entries must be received within the Sweepstakes Period. To receive a copy of the Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped business (#10) envelope to Sweepstakes c/o Chicagoland & NWI Chevy Dealers 1025 West Everett Road Lake Forest, IL 60045. ALL REQUESTS FOR OFFICIAL RULES MUST BE RECEIVED BY October 8, 2017. The Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late, misdirected mail, damaged, incomplete, illegible or incorrect entries. Entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned. Limit one entry per person and physical address. Additional entries beyond the specified limit will be void.

5. ELIGIBILITY. The Sweepstakes is offered and only open to U.S. legal residents living in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, who at the time of entry, have Internet access and are 18 years of age or older. Employees, directors, and officers of CBS Radio East Inc., owner and operator of radio station WBBM-FM, The Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers and Select Marketing Group and their respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, suppliers, advertising and promotion agencies, other radio stations in the Chicagoland market, and their immediate families (husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, parents and children and their spouses) and household members (whether or not related) of each are not eligible. The Sweepstakes are void where prohibited by law. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply.

6. PRIZES. There is one prize for the Sweepstakes. There will be one grand prize winner and he or she will receive one grand prize package, consisting of four VIP Tickets to the DJ FLIPSIDE SPIN AND WIN – ZEDD Tickets on Thursday, October 10 2017, at the CBS Studios and Aragon Ballroom, IL., a limousine ride to and from the winner’s residence and the show for four passengers, meet and greet with DJ Flipside along with dinner and a private spin performance at the CBS Culinary Kitchen studios. The grand prize package’s approximate retail value (“ ARV ”) is $36 per ticket, $400.00 limousine ride, or $544 for the total grand prize package. The Organizers reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if the prizes become unavailable. These terms and conditions of the tickets awarded as part of any prize shall continue to be governed in the event that the Sweepstakes is delayed or cancelled due to circumstances beyond the control of the Organizers because of weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Winners and their guests agree to comply with all applicable Sweepstakes regulations in connection with the prize(s). Prizes may not be resold or offered for resale, and are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Any such resale may result in disqualification and prize forfeiture, and may invalidate the license granted by the ticket(s).

7. SWEEPSTAKES GIVEAWAY AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNERS. A random drawing will be held among all eligible entries received by the Sponsor on or around October 8, 2017 by an employee whose decisions are final with respect to all matters relating to the contest. The odds of winning any prize depends on the number of eligible entries received. The winner will be notified by phone or e-mail (as provided on entry form) on or around October 8, 2017. Any prize notification returned as undeliverable/invalid phone number or e-mail address will result in awarding of the prize to an alternate winner. Winners have 24 hours to respond to prize notification. Failure to respond will result in forfeiture of the prize and an alternate winner will be drawn. Potential prize winners must respond to any required Affidavit of Eligibility/Prize Acceptance Form and a liability/publicity release (where permitted) at time of claiming their prize. Prizes will be mailed to the winner once they have confirmed the acceptance of the prize, either by phone call or email, and mailing address has been verified. If any of the potential winners are found to be ineligible, or if he/she does not comply with the Official Rules, such potential prize winner and his/her entry will be disqualified and another potential prize winner will be selected from the remaining eligible entries received (time permitting). Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification and an alternate winner will be selected. Each winner is responsible for all costs and expenses associated with the applicable prize, including, but not limited to, transportation, meals, and parking.

8. GENERAL CONDITIONS. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to defend, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, Administrator, Prize Provider, Search Optics USA LLC, and their parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, shareholders, suppliers, participating retailers, agents and employees (collectively, “ Released Parties ”) from any and all liability, damages or causes of action (however named or described) with respect to or arising out of participation in this Sweepstakes or out of the use of the prizes awarded herein. Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, stolen, inaccurate, misdirected, delayed, undelivered or garbled entries or failures or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, printing, typographical, mechanical, telephonic, electronic or network relating to or in connection with this Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or who are otherwise in violation of these Official Rules, as determined by the Organizers in their sole discretion, will be disqualified. Should any portion of the prizes be, in the Organizers’ opinion, compromised by non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the opinion of the Organizers, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, the Organizers reserve the right at their sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes (or such portion) and select the potential winners from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to its awareness of such suspected action. Entrants, by participating, agree that the Released Parties will have no liability whatsoever for, and shall be held harmless by entrants against, any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, to persons, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in this Sweepstakes, including any travel or activity associated herewith. The Released Parties make no representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever concerning the appearance, safety or performance of any prize. Except where prohibited, by entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in Chicago, Illinois; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys' fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, "Special Damages"), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. Illinois law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

9. USE OF DATA. The winners, by acceptance of the prize, except where legally prohibited, grants permission for the Administrator and its designees to use his/her name, address (city and state), photograph, voice and/or other likeness and prize information for advertising, trade and promotional purposes without further compensation, in all media now known or hereafter discovered, worldwide, and on the Internet and world wide web, in perpetuity, without notice or review or approval. Information collected from entrants is used by the Administrator for the purpose of the prize drawing and to notify winners. The Administrator and its affiliates may also send participants additional information and promotional material relating to products and services.